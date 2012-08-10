版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 11日 星期六 05:09 BJT

Clash reported between Jordan and Syria in border area

AMMAN Aug 10 Fighting involving armoured vehicles broke out late on Friday between Jordanian and Syrian troops at a border region that has been used as a passage for refugees fleeing Syria, said a Syrian opposition activist who witnessed the incident.

The fighting occurred in the Tel Shihab-Turra area after a number of Syrian refugees attempted to cross into Jordan, the activist said.

No immediate comment was available from Jordanian authorities.

