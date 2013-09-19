版本:
U.S. Secretary of State Kerry to make statement on Syria

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is to make a statement on Syria as Damascus approaches a deadline on declaring its chemical weapons programs, the first step in a U.S.-Russian deal designed to eliminate them.

The State Department said Kerry would make the statement at 3 p.m. Washington time (1900 GMT).

