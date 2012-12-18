NBC news team freed in Syria after firefight

Dec 18 An NBC news team, including chief foreign
correspondent Richard Engel, was freed in Syria on Monday after
an Islamist rebel group killed two of their kidnappers at a
checkpoint, the network reported on its website on Tuesday.
The team, which later spoke live on the network, were held
captive by an unidentified group for five days.
Engel, 39, along with other employees the network did not
identify, disappeared shortly after crossing into northwestern
Syria from Turkey on Thursday. The network had not been able to
contact them until they were freed.
"It was a very traumatic experience," Engel said on NBC's
"Today" program.
Engel, speaking from Antakya, Turkey, said they were not
physically beaten but there was psychological torture, including
threats of being killed and mock shootings.
The network said the team was bounded and blindfolded but
not harmed. There was no claim of responsibility and no request
for ransom, NBC said.
"Early Monday evening local time, the prisoners were being
moved to a new location in a vehicle when their captors ran into
a checkpoint manned by members of the Ahrar al-Sham brigade, a
Syrian rebel group," the network said.
"There was a confrontation and a firefight ensued. Two of
the captors were killed, while an unknown number of others
escaped," it said, adding that the news crew left Syria on
Tuesday morning.
Engel said he had "a very good idea" who his captors were.
"This was a group known as the Shabiha. This is a government
militia. These are people who are loyal to President Bashar
Assad," he said on NBC, adding that the kidnappers spoke openly
about their loyalty to the government and their faith.
He said the captors were planning to exchange him and his
team for four Iranian agents and two Shabiha members.
Ahrar al-Sham, an extremist Salafist group that includes a
large contingent of foreign fighters, has been at the forefront
of rebel offensives in the country's north.
Members of the group have told Reuters the unit wants to
establish an Islamic caliphate in Syria, not a pluralistic
democracy, when Assad is overthrown. But they have not shown
hostility to Western journalists covering the conflict.
Engel is an American correspondent who has reported on the
popular uprisings that swept the Arab world since 2011.
At least 40,000 people have been killed in Syria's uprising,
which started in March 2011 with street protests that were met
with gunfire by Assad's security forces, and which spiralled
into the most enduring and destructive of the Arab revolts.