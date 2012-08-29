Syria opposition group not up to challenge, says ex-member

UNITED NATIONS Aug 29 Basma Kodmani, a
prominent figure in the Syrian National Council who resigned on
Tuesday, said the umbrella opposition group had become too
focused on personal agendas and needed to be replaced by a new
political authority.
Speaking to Reuters on Wednesday, Kodmani said the SNC was
not doing enough to back the increasingly militarized 17-month
revolt against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
"My sense was that the SNC was not up to facing the
increasing challenges on the ground and was not up to the
performance I would have liked it to be," she said in a
telephone interview from Paris.
"The groups inside the council did not all behave as one in
promoting one national project. Some have given too much
attention to their own partisan agendas, some to their personal
agendas sometimes. That resulted in a major weakness is
connecting closely with the groups on the ground, providing the
needed support in all forms."