Russia's Lavrov to meet U.N.'s Ban, Brahimi in Geneva-agencies

MOSCOW, March 3 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and U.N. diplomat Lakhdar Brahimi in Geneva on Monday at a human rights council session, Russian agencies reported.

They gave no further details, but since the last round of talks on Syria, Brahimi has been trying to bridge the gap between the main negotiators. (reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
