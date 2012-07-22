版本:
2012年 7月 22日 星期日 23:36 BJT

Kidnapped Lebanese healthy, to stay in custody -Syrian rebel

BAB AL-SALAM, Syria, July 22 A Syrian rebel commander told Reuters on Sunday that 11 kidnapped Lebanese Shi'ites are staying in air-conditioned rooms and are in good health but will not be released until President Bashar al-Assad leaves power and a new parliament is elected.

"Their health is good and they're fine and they're eating and drinking well, staying in a farm with full comfort and air conditioning and they're alive," Abu Omar, commander of the Storm of the North brigade told Reuters at the Bab al-Salam border gate which his men had overrun on Sunday.

"(They) are from Hezbollah, their fate will be decided by the new Syrian parliament, because Hezbollah attacked us and is helping the Syrian regime," he said, referring to the Lebanese Shi'ite militant group that supports Assad.

