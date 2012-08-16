Echoes of Lebanon civil war as Syrian turmoil spreads

* Kidnappings raise fear of Syrian spillover to Lebanon
* Syrian conflict works on long-standing local frictions
* Most main groups have shown interest in avoiding crisis
By Dominic Evans
BEIRUT, Aug 17 Tit-for-tat kidnappings by Syrian
rebels and Lebanese Shi'ite gunmen have escalated tensions in
Lebanon, where the spectre of contagion from Syria's conflict is
alarming the fractured and war-scarred Mediterranean nation.
Despite government efforts to insulate it from turmoil in
its once dominating neighbour, Lebanon has seen armed clashes in
its two largest cities, and last week authorities said they
uncovered a Syrian plot to destabilise the country.
The sight of masked gunmen in Beirut on Wednesday claiming
the capture of 20 Syrians, and the kidnapping in broad daylight
of a Turkish businessman near the airport, was another dramatic
sign of Syria's crisis spilling over into Lebanon.
While they may not herald an imminent slide towards conflict
in Lebanon, the incidents highlight the weak and tenuous
authority of Lebanon's state institutions and point to future
instability in the country of four million.
"This will have a negative impact on state authority, the
military and the business environment in Lebanon" said Ayham
Kamel of the Eurasia Group consultancy. "The likelihood of civil
war right now remains low, but reaching this stage is a very
alarming development".
To the outside world, kidnapping foreigners was a defining
feature of Lebanon's civil war, and the brazen public appearance
by the masked gunmen this week - unchallenged by security forces
- echoed the chaos of the 1975-1990 conflict.
"This ...brings us back to the days of the painful war, a
page that Lebanese citizens have been trying to turn," said
Prime Minister Najib Mikati, whose policy of 'dissociation' from
Syria's conflict next door has come under growing strain.
SECTARIAN TENSIONS
Mikati, a Sunni Muslim, heads a government in which Shi'ite
Muslim militant movement Hezbollah and its Shi'ite and Christian
allies - all supporters of Assad - hold half the cabinet seats.
Hezbollah, the only Lebanese armed faction not to disarm
after the civil war, is the most powerful fighting force in the
country. Its opponents have repeatedly and unsuccessfully called
for it to put its mighty arsenal under state control.
Those long-standing sectarian tensions have been re-ignited
by the mainly Sunni Muslim revolt in Syria against Hezbollah's
ally President Bashar al-Assad, whose Alawite community is an
offshoot of Shi'ite Islam. Shi'ite Iran, a rival to Sunni Arab
powers like Saudi Arabia, sponsors both Hezbollah and Assad.
Most of Hezbollah's opponents, including Mikati's fellow
Sunnis, are solidly behind the Syrian rebellion. In Sunni Muslim
border areas of northern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley, arms have
been smuggled to the rebels since the start of the uprising.
Tensions over Syria led to deadly street clashes three
months ago in the mainly Sunni northern city of Tripoli, home
also to a staunchly pro-Assad Lebanese Alawite minority.
The kidnapping of 11 Lebanese Shi'ites in northern Syria in
May also triggered street protests in Beirut.
Five days ago Lebanese authorities issued an indictment
against a top Syrian security official and a former Lebanese
minister whom it accused of forming an 'armed gang' that planned
to detonate bombs to incite sectarian fighting in Lebanon.
MUCH TO LOSE
Assad's woes have already emboldened some of his opponents
in Lebanon, and Sunni Muslims might seek to press home political
advantages against a weakened Hezbollah if he were to fall.
But analysts say that all sides in a potential Lebanese
conflict know they have much to lose from all-out confrontation,
an awareness which has helped them step back from the brink
during several political showdowns in recent years.
Notable among such crises was the assassination in 2005 of
Prime Minister Rafik Hariri and its aftermath. The still
officially unsolved killing of the Sunni billionaire with close
ties to Saudi Arabia saw suspicion fall on Hezbollah and Syria.
A major escalation of violence now would be likely to draw
in Gulf Arab countries, strong supporters of Lebanon's Sunnis,
against Hezbollah. Israel, which fought an inconclusive war with
Hezbollah in 2006, could also get sucked into such a conflict.
Faced with that prospect, Lebanon's divided political
leaders appear keen to avoid escalating friction.
"All the evidence of the last seven or eight years has been
that all the parties in Lebanon will do all they can to prevent
the country shifting into all-out civil war," said Beirut-based
political commentator Rami Khouri.
Still, this week's kidnappings by a group apparently beyond
the control not only of the state but also the main political
leaders on its own side of the divide, serve as a warning that
street violence can build a momentum of its own.
"The Lebanese state is not a powerful centralised state,"
Khouri said. "You have people outside the control of the state,
whether it's Hezbollah or small groups like these family-based
militias that operate in society.
"The worry is that these incidents can escalate and get out
of hand. Then you end up with armed conflict in the street."