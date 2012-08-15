版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 16日 星期四 03:31 BJT

Qatar tells citizens to leave Lebanon

ABU DHABI Aug 15 Qatar has urged its citizens to leave Lebanon immediately, the state news agency reported on Wednesday, after a spate of kidnappings by gunmen belonging to a Lebanese Shi'ite clan who also threatened to target Qataris.

"Due to unstable security situation, Qatar's embassy in Beirut has urged Qatari nationals to leave Lebanon immediately," the news agency said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐