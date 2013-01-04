Lebanon asks for $180 million to aid Syrian refugees

* $180 million needed for refugees - government
* Some refugees live in shacks, wash in sea
BEIRUT Jan 4 Lebanon, now a haven for 170,000
Syrians fleeing civil war, has asked foreign donors for $180
million to help care for them and said it will register and
recognise refugees after a year-long hiatus.
The Beirut government has officially sought to "dissociate"
itself from the 21-month-old struggle in Syria, nervous about
the destabilising impact of the increasingly sectarian conflict
in its bigger neighbour on its own delicate communal balance.
But there has been pressure from humanitarian agencies and
the public to do more to help Syrian refugees in Lebanon.
The cabinet, which approved the measures after a six-hour
session on Thursday night, rejected a proposal by Energy
Minister Gebran Bassil, a Christian, to close the border to stop
the influx into Lebanon, where mainly Sunni Muslim Syrian
refugees now account for almost 5 percent of the population.
Bassil belongs to the Free Patriotic Movement, part of a
political alliance with Shi'ite Muslim militant group Hezbollah,
which supports Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
However, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said in a speech
on Thursday that the border should stay open for refugees.
Social Affairs Minister Wael Abu Faour told reporters after
the cabinet debate: "The Lebanese state will register the
refugees...and guarantee aid and protection for the actual
refugees in Lebanon."
Until now Syrian refugees have found shelter with local
communities in Lebanon, rather than being housed in camps, as in
the other two main host countries, Jordan and Turkey. Abu Faour
did not say if camps would now be constructed.
"FIRST CONCRETE PLAN"
Lebanon's ambivalent attitude to the new arrivals is partly
a legacy of its own 15-year civil war, a conflict fuelled by
sectarian tensions which linger on, especially over the presence
of 400,000 Sunni Palestinian refugees in the country.
Ninette Kelley, representative of the U.N. refugee agency
(UNHCR) in Lebanon, said the government's action was "the first
concrete plan" it had presented to the international community.
She said Lebanon had previously given formal recognition to
Syrian refugees who entered via official border points, but not
to those who had crossed illegally, either because they feared
authorities or to escape violence near their homes.
This group accounts for around 30 percent of all Syrian
refugees in Lebanon and the government's decision should allow
them to register for legal refugee status, Kelley said.
"Initially the government jointly registered Syrian refugees
with UNHCR through its High Relief Commission. It stopped in
2011 as the numbers became larger due to insufficient capacity,"
she said, adding that joint registration would now resume.
The United Nations says more than 560,000 Syrians have fled
abroad. In Lebanon, many not hosted by friends or relations live
in shacks of wood and plastic sheeting. In the southern city of
Tyre, they brave the winter cold and wash in the sea.
Lebanese politics is marred by sectarian divisions that have
been inflamed by the mainly Sunni revolt against Assad, whose
minority Alawite sect is derived from Shi'ite Islam.
Syria-related violence has flared periodically in the
northern port of Tripoli, which has a Sunni majority and an
Alawite minority, as well as in Beirut and Sidon in the south.
Assad's Lebanese opponents blame Syria, which stationed
troops in Lebanon from 1976 to 2005, for the unresolved killing
of Lebanese security official Wissam al-Hassan in October.
Hassan had been leading an investigation that implicated
Damascus and Hezbollah in the 2005 assassination of former
Lebanese prime minister Rafik al-Hariri, a Sunni.