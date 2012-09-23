Damascus meeting calls for peaceful change in Syria

BEIRUT, Sept 23 Members of Syria's internal
opposition held a rare meeting in Damascus on Sunday to call for
a peaceful end to President Bashar al-Assad's rule, after months
of fighting in which thousands have been killed.
The meeting went ahead with the blessing of authorities
despite the arrest of several opposition figures in recent days
and accusations from rebel forces that it gave a false signal
that Assad is seeking a political solution to Syria's crisis.
Rajaa Nasser, one of the organisers of the Syria Salvation
Conference, called for "an immediate halt to the shooting, a
halt to the brutal and barbaric shelling, a truce and a pause
for the fighters."
Such a truce could "open the way for a political process ...
which guarantees a radical political change, an end to the
current regime and a serious and genuine democracy," Nasser told
the meeting organised by the internal opposition's main umbrella
group, the National Coordination Body.
Activists say 27,000 people have been killed in Syria since
protests against Assad erupted in March last year, most of them
in the last few months as the uprising turned into a violent
insurgency.
Western countries, reluctant to intervene militarily, have
called for the president to step aside but their pressure for
U.N. sanctions against Damascus has been blocked by Russia and
China, whose envoys both attended Sunday's meeting.
"The main goal now is to put an immediate end to the
violence in Syria, whether from the government side or the armed
groups," Russia's ambassador Azamat Kulmukhametov said.
"The other goal is no less important, to convert the current
confrontation ... into a peaceful political solution."
Assad has vowed to crush rebel fighters, who he portrays as
foreign-backed Islamist terrorists, but says he accepts some
opposition figures who call for a peaceful transition from a
one-party state to democracy. His allies have pointed to the
internal opposition as a sign Assad is serious about reform.
Members of the internal opposition, which includes outspoken
critics of Assad who have spent years in jail, said Moscow and
Beijing promised to exert influence to protect Sunday's meeting.
But eight members of the National Coordination Body were
detained by Syrian security forces last week, including three
who were seized outside Damascus airport after they returned
from a trip to China, the group's spokesman said.
The internal opposition has been accused of being too
passive by rebel fighters and members of the largely
foreign-based Syrian National Council, a political group calling
for the international community to arm rebel factions.
"This is not a real opposition in Syria. This opposition is
just the other face of the same coin," a spokesman for the rebel
Free Syrian Army said.
"It is just a silly plot to mislead the international
community to think there is a negotiation in place. They cannot
be successful in finding an end to the civil war."