Damascus bomb kills at least 11

BRIEF-Sterling Jewelers issues statement on "sexual harrassment claims"
* "We have thoroughly investigated allegations and have concluded they are not substantiated by facts" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIRUT Nov 5 A bomb attack in the Damascus district of Mezzeh killed 11 people and wounded dozens more on Monday, including children, Syrian state media and an activist group reported.
The state television report gave no further details. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based watchdog, said at least 11 people had been killed and 30 wounded by a car bomb in the area known as "Mezzeh 86" - a district that is home to many government loyalists.
* "We have thoroughly investigated allegations and have concluded they are not substantiated by facts" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 28 The delays in Republican plans to overhaul Obamacare are helpful to hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp, the company's chief executive officer said on Tuesday, as the timeline shifts further out for any changes to government healthcare payments.
* Signet Jewelers gives statement to NBC news on "sexual harassment claims"