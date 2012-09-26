版本:
Syria bomb possibly planted inside military complex -minister

BEIRUT, Sept 26 One of the bombs which struck the Syrian capital Damascus on Wednesday may have been planted inside a military complex, Information Minister Omran Zoabi told state television.

Video footage and pictures downloaded by activists showed flames engulfing the upper floors a Defence Ministry building by the Umayyad Square in central Damascus. Zoabi said the explosions caused only material damage.

