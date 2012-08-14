Former Syria PM condemns Assad in first public appearance

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
AMMAN Aug 14 Former Syrian Prime Minister Riyad Hijab referred to President Bashar al-Assad's government as an "enemy of God", in his first public appearance since defecting from the government.
He told a news conference in Amman that he defected and joined the 17-month-old revolt against Assad of his own will, and was not dismissed as reported by Syrian authorities.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.