Former Syria PM condemns Assad in first public appearance

AMMAN Aug 14 Former Syrian Prime Minister Riyad Hijab referred to President Bashar al-Assad's government as an "enemy of God", in his first public appearance since defecting from the government.

He told a news conference in Amman that he defected and joined the 17-month-old revolt against Assad of his own will, and was not dismissed as reported by Syrian authorities.

