UPDATE 1-Syrian opposition say two ministers defect with PM

BEIRUT Aug 6 The opposition Syrian National
Council said on Monday two government ministers and three senior
army officers had defected to Jordan along with Prime Minister
Riyad Hijab, but the assertions could not be immediately
verified.
SNC executive member Bassam Ishak said three officers with
rank of brigadier-general and two ministers, whose names were
not disclosed, had joined Hijab in deserting Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad 17 months into a revolt against his rule.
An official source in the Jordanian capital Amman confirmed
that Hijab had gone over to the anti-Assad opposition after
fleeing across the border with his family.
"There were a number of officials with (Hijab) but we are
still taking some steps so there is no hurry in identifying
them," said another SNC member, Ahmed Ramadan.
"In order to prevent some pre-emptive strikes, there must be
caution in some of the announcements."
Ramadan said another 15 Syrian diplomats and political
figures were planning to defect. "We consider that the
unravelling of the regime has entered a very sensitive phase and
the SNC is dealing with it very seriously," he said.