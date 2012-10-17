Syria says hopes envoy's tour will help peace prospects

BEIRUT Oct 17 Syria said it hoped international
mediator Lakhdar Brahimi's talks with Middle East states would
help prospects for a "constructive initiative" to end its civil
war, but reiterated that any peace plan must be respected by
both sides.
Brahimi has called for a ceasefire to mark the Islamic
holiday of Eid al-Adha later this month, after holding talks
with leaders from several countries in the region - including
allies and opponents of President Bashar al-Assad.
"Syria is awaiting the arrival of United Nations envoy
Lakhdar Brahimi to hear about the results of his tour of the
countries he visited, some of which have influence over the
(rebel) armed groups," state news agency SANA quoted Foreign
Ministry spokesman Jihad Makdissi as saying.
It said Makdissi expressed the hope that Brahimi would bring
"something which leads to the success of any constructive
initiative" to solve a conflict which has ravaged Syria since it
erupted 19 months ago and killed more than 30,000 people.
SANA said Makdissi had previously demonstrated its
commitment to Arab or U.N. initiatives but that they had been
thwarted by "armed groups and the countries that influence
them".
Brahimi appealed on Sunday to leaders in Iran, Assad's
strongest regional ally, to support a truce during Eid al-Adha
which starts around October 25. He has also visited Turkey,
Saudi Arabia and Egypt, and was due in Lebanon on Tuesday.
Syria accuses Turkey, which has sheltered and supported
armed rebels, as well as Sunni Gulf states Saudi Arabia and
Qatar who back the mainly Sunni uprising against the Alawite
president, of fuelling the continued bloodshed.
An April ceasefire brokered by Brahimi's predecessor, Kofi
Annan, fell apart after a few days as both rebels and government
forces resumed their military campaigns.