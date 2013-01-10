NATO detects more missile launches in Syria-alliance official

BRUSSELS Jan 10 A short-range ballistic missile was fired inside Syria on Wednesday, following similar launches last week, a NATO official said on Thursday.

"We detected the launch of an unguided, short-range ballistic missile inside Syria yesterday. This follows similar launches on January 2 and 3," the official said. "All missiles were fired from inside Syria and they impacted in northern Syria."

The description of the missiles would cover Scuds that are in the Syrian military's armoury, but the official said NATO could not confirm the type of missile used.