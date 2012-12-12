UPDATE 3-Assad's forces fire Scuds in Syria escalation-U.S. official

* U.S. officials unaware of any previous use of the missiles
* White House says use of Scuds would be "desperate act"
WASHINGTON/BRUSSELS Dec 12 Forces loyal to
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have fired Scud missiles at
rebels trying to overthrow Syria's government, a senior U.S.
official said on Wednesday, a step seen as an escalation in
Assad's struggle to retain power.
U.S. officials said they were unaware of any previous
instances in which Scuds were used against the rebels since the
start of the 20-month-old uprising, which has killed more than
40,000 people.
White House spokesman Jay Carney declined to confirm the
reports, saying he was aware of them but could not discuss
intelligence matters.
"If true, this would be the latest desperate act from a
regime that has shown utter disregard for innocent life," he
said. "The idea that the Syrian regime would launch missiles in
its borders at its own people is stunning, desperate, a
completely disproportionate military escalation."
A senior U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity,
said Scuds had been used.
In Brussels, a NATO official, who also spoke on condition of
anonymity, said a number of "Scud-type" short-range ballistic
missiles had been launched inside Syria in recent days.
"Allied intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets
have detected the launch of a number of unguided, short-range
ballistic missiles inside Syria this week," the official said.
"Trajectory and distance travelled indicate they were
Scud-type missiles," the NATO official said.
Thomas Houlahan, a military analyst at the Center for
Security and Science, said the weapons were probably North
Korean-made Hwasong-6 missiles, an improved variant of the
original Soviet Scuds.
"In terms of the short-range battlefield missiles, they
produce a pretty good missile and because of North Korea's
constant need for hard currency, they sell them pretty cheap. So
they have moved a lot of missiles around and Syria has ended up
with a lot of them," Houlahan said.
"MORE ACCURATE"
He said the Hwasong-6 was more accurate than the original
Scud, could carry a warhead of about 1,800 pounds (820 kg) and
had a range of about 450 miles (700 km).
But he said the use of the weapon raised questions as to why
the Syrians were not using their air force instead, which was a
better alternative.
"If I want to dump 1,800 pounds of explosives on somebody
with fairly decent accuracy and I have an air force and they
don't, why the hell am I not using a plane?" Houlahan said.
"If you see a country or an army that has much better
options not using them, you start to ask yourself why," he
added. "Is it the old problem where dictators can't always trust
their air forces?"
NATO agreed last week to send Patriot anti-missile systems
to alliance member Turkey to reinforce its air defences and calm
its fears of coming under missile attack, possibly with chemical
weapons, from neighbouring Syria.
The NATO official said the Syrian missiles had landed inside
Syria and no missiles had hit Turkish territory. He said the
Western alliance had no information about what casualties or
damage the missiles had caused.
Asked if there was any evidence of Syrian use of chemical
weapons, he said: "We have no information concerning the
payload."
U.S. President Barack Obama warned Assad last week not to
use chemical weapons against Syrian opposition forces, saying
there would be unspecified consequences if he did so.
The United States, Germany and Netherlands have all agreed
to send Patriot missiles to protect Turkey, but the missile
batteries are not expected to arrive for several more weeks.
The New York Times, which initially reported Syria's use of
the missiles, quoted one official as saying more than six had
been fired at the rebels. Another official said the missiles had
been launched from the Damascus area at targets in northern
Syria, the Times said.
U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told
Reuters they would not dispute the Times report.
News of Syria's use of Scud missiles broke as Western and
Arab nations sympathetic to the uprising against Assad gave full
political recognition to the opposition at a meeting in Morroco.