Ministers at OIC agree to suspend Syria from Islamic body-source

JEDDAH Aug 13 Foreign ministers at a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) agreed on Monday that Syria should be suspended from the international body, an OIC source said.

"The session just ended. The ministers adopted the resolutions, including the suspension of Syria," the source told Reuters. The ministers were holding preparatory talks before a two-day OIC summit in Mecca starting on Tuesday.

