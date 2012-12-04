版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 4日 星期二 18:55 BJT

NATO's Rasmussen warns of reaction to any chemical weapons use

BRUSSELS Dec 4 The head of NATO, asked about possible use of chemical weapons by the Syrian government, said on Tuesday that any such act would provoke an immediate international response.

"The possible use of chemical weapons would be completely unacceptable for the whole international community," NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen told reporters.

"If anybody resorts to these terrible weapons, then I would expect an immediate reaction from the international community," he said.

