2012年 12月 14日

NATO's Syria committee head believes Assad will go

MOSCOW Dec 14 Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is unlikely to be able to stay in power, the chirman of NATO's Military Committee said on Friday.

"You may say I am maybe assuming that Assad will disappear. I tend to believe that this is indeed the case," Knud Bartels, a Danish general, said after a meeting in Moscow in response to a question about the conflict in Syria.

He declined to give a time frame for Assad's departure.

