UPDATE 1-Obama says Syria deal must be 'verifiable and enforceable'

By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 President Barack Obama said
on Friday he hopes talks on a plan to destroy Syria's chemical
weapons are successful, but said he will insist any deal is
"verifiable and enforceable."
Obama made his comments after meeting in the Oval Office of
the White House with Kuwait's emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad
al-Jaber al-Sabah.
"I shared with the emir my hope that the negotiations that
are currently taking place between Secretary of State Kerry and
Foreign Minister Lavrov in Geneva bear fruit," Obama said.
"But I repeated what I've said publicly, which is any
agreement needs to be verifiable and enforceable," he said.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov are talking about Moscow's proposal to
help secure Syria's stockpile of chemical weapons to avert
potential U.S. military strikes.
"Our two countries are in agreement that the use of chemical
weapons that we saw in Syria was a criminal act, and that it is
absolutely important that the international community respond in
not only deterring repeated use of chemical weapons, but
hopefully getting those chemical weapons outside of Syria,"
Obama said after the meeting with Sheikh Sabah.
The meeting also touched on U.S. efforts to restart
negotiations between the Israelis and Palestinians, ongoing
tensions in Egypt, and on other regional issues.
Sheikh Sabah also broached the issue of Kuwaiti detainees in
the U.S. detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba - a prison
that Obama wants to close. His plan has been resisted by
Congress.
"We also discussed the continued detention of the two
Kuwaiti detainees in Guantanamo, and asked President Obama to
speed up the process of releasing them in line with the
president's commitment of closing down Guantanamo, and also in
line with the assurances given by the Kuwaiti authorities,"
Sheikh Sabah said.