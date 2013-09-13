Obama says Syria deal must be 'verifiable and enforceable'

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 President Barack Obama said on Friday that he hopes talks on a plan to destroy Syria's chemical weapons are successful, but said that he will insist any deal is "verifiable and enforceable."

Obama made his comments after meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with Kuwait's emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah.

"I shared with the emir my hope that the negotiations that are currently taking place between Secretary of State Kerry and Foreign Minister Lavrov in Geneva bear fruit," Obama said.

"But I repeated what I've said publicly, which is any agreement needs to be verifiable and enforceable," he said.