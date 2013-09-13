U.S. not expecting U.N. resolution on Syria to include use of force

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 The United States does not
expect a U.N. Security Council resolution on Syria's chemical
weapons to include a potential use of military force due to
Russian opposition, senior Obama administration officials said
on Friday.
The officials, who briefed a group of reporters on condition
of anonymity, said the United States would instead insist that
the resolution include a range of consequences should Syria
refuse to give up chemical weapons in a verifiable way.
Those consequences could include increased sanctions, the
official said.
The United States wants to see progress with Russia and the
United Nations toward a deal on disarming Syria of its chemical
weapons over the next couple of weeks, the officials said.