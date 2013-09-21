UPDATE 1-Syria discloses chemical weapons stockpile details -watchdog

AMSTERDAM, Sept 21 Syria has disclosed the
information on its chemical weapons programme that was expected
under an agreed Saturday deadline, the Organisation for the
Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said.
The disclosure is a crucial stage in the process that should
lead to the weapons' destruction. Syria is believed to possess
about 1,000 tonnes of toxins, and has agreed to destroy them
under a joint Russian-U.S. proposal designed to avert a U.S.
military strike on Syria.
"The Technical Secretariat is currently reviewing the
information received," a statement on the OPCW website said.
The chemical weapons watchdog's core members are due to vote
- probably next week - on a plan aimed at fast-tracking the
destruction of Syria's stockpiles of chemical arms by mid-2014.
The plan emerged after a U.S. threat to attack Syria and
intense international diplomacy after a poison gas attack killed
hundreds of civilians on the outskirts of Damascus last month.