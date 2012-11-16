版本:
中国
2012年 11月 16日

UK needs details before any recognition of Syria opposition

LONDON Nov 16 Britain would like to be able to recognise the fledgling Syrian opposition coalition, but needs to hear more about the body's plans, Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Friday ahead of talks with Syrian opposition officials.

"We would like to be able to be in a position to recognise them as the sole legitimate representatives of the Syrian people, but I do want to hear more about their plans," Hague told BBC radio.

