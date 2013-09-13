Syrian opposition to choose PM in push for credibility

| ISTANBUL, Sept 13
The Syrian opposition
coalition will appoint a provisional prime minister on Saturday
to raise its international credibility as high-stakes diplomacy
plays out between Washington and Moscow to resolve Syria's two
and a half year civil war, National Coalition officials said.
After a week of intense international negotiations that
threatened to sideline the Western and Arab backed coalition in
the wake of a nerve gas attack on Damascus that killed hundreds
of people, coalition officials said they reached consensus that
Ahmad Tumeh, an independent Islamist, will be appointed to run
rebel-held areas where a decline into chaos threatens to
undermine the opposition to President Bashar al-Assad.
"We will be appointing a new prime minister tomorrow. It
will be the first item on the agenda," coalition spokesman
Khaled Saleh told reporters after the first day of a meeting of
the 115-member coalition.
The coalition has struggled to form a coherent response to a
Russian initiative that proposes Assad hands over the country's
massive chemical weapons arsenal in return for averting a
threatened U.S.-led punitive strike.
"The Russian initiative is silent on the very first issue on
ensuring accountability. Providing and reaching political
solutions does not absolve the regime from the fact that it
killed 1,466 innocent civilians," Saleh said.
Assad denies responsibility for the gas attacks, which hit
rebel-held districts.
Russia and the United States agreed on a new push to
negotiate an end to Syria's civil war on Friday by reviving an
international plan for a "Geneva 2" conference.
The original drive for a political solution to the conflict,
dubbed the "Geneva" plan and calling for a transitional
government with full power, went nowhere as Assad refused to
cede power, and the opposition insisted that he could not be a
part of any new political order in the country.
Coalition member Khaled Khoja said the opposition was still
willing to enter into talks with the Assad government if the
balance of military power was redressed.
"We are not against Geneva 2, but not under these
conditions. The balance of power is not right now. What would
restore it is either an air strike or weapons for the Free
Syrian Army," Khoja said, referring to more sophisticated
anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons that rebel brigades
generally lack.
Selim Idris, the head of the Supreme Military Council,
denied media reports that the first shipment of U.S.-supplied
weapons arrived in the past few weeks. The Obama administration
authorised giving weapons to the Supreme Military Council in
June following several smaller chemical weapons attacks it
blamed on Assad's forces.
"We would like to know where these weapons are," Idris said.
Although not a member of the coalition, Idris has emerged as
an influential player with a bloc of 15 members expected to
support Tumeh's prime ministerial bid.
Tumeh was due to be named on Friday, but several members
asked to postpone the vote until Saturday in an attempt to
derail the process. Ahmad Jarba agreed, hoping that this would
buy time to secure more votes for Tumeh, coalition sources said.
The coalition appointed a Qatari-backed candidate as
provisional prime minister earlier this year, but he could not
form a government and had to resign as the coalition expanded
and Saudi Arabia replaced Qatar as the Arab country with the
most influence on the group.
An aid to Tumeh said: "Do not expect the liberated areas to
be transformed overnight. The opposition is under international
pressure to raise its credibility, and the idea is that the
coalition will become more of an assembly, while the government
acts as an executive."
Another coalition source said: "The international powers are
talking while the coalition is nowhere to be seen. Electing
someone like Tumeh will raise its profile."
Tumeh, 48, is the secretary general of the Damascus
Declaration, a group of veteran opposition figures who led a
peaceful resistance to Assad before the revolt. A moderate
Islamist from the eastern tribal province of Deir al-Zor, Tumeh
was jailed several times during the uprising and was forced to
flee the country earlier this year.
He was imprisoned from 2009 to 2011 along with 11 prominent
opposition members who had demanded that Assad embark on
democratic change in the country, which has been ruled by the
his family since 1970.
Tumeh has worked closely with liberals and Islamists alike,
including Riad al-Turk, the main political figure in the
Damascus Declaration, who at 82 still operates underground in
Syria, despite spending a total of 25 years as a political
prisoner.