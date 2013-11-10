REFILE-Syrian opposition wants rebel backing for Geneva talks

(Corrects date in dateline to Nov 10)
By Dasha Afanasieva
ISTANBUL Nov 10 Syria's opposition is edging
towards agreeing to international peace talks in Geneva but
wants approval from fighters inside the country first to give
the process more legitimacy, sources at talks in Istanbul said
late on Saturday.
The leadership of the Syrian National Coalition is meeting
to agree its stance on the so-called "Geneva 2" talks, which aim
to end Syria's two-and-a-half year civil war by creating a
transitional governing body.
A draft resolution reaffirms the coalition's commitment to a
political solution to the conflict and echoes a declaration in
London last month by the Friends of Syria pro-opposition
alliance, ruling out any role for President Bashar al-Assad in a
transitional administration, opposition sources said.
The 108-member coalition is to due vote on the resolution,
with 50 percent plus one vote needed for it to pass.
But opposition sources said coalition members want to seek
the backing of rebel fighting units, community leaders and
activists inside Syria for the resolution, to counter criticism
that it is out of touch with those battling on the ground.
Major Islamist rebel brigades have declared their opposition
to the Geneva process if the conference does not result in
Assad's removal and some have said they would charge anyone who
attended the planned international talks with treason.
"We have to share this (draft resolution) with the forces
inside, as well as community leaders and activists. We need to
confirm this with them," said one member of the Syrian National
Council, a grouping within the coalition.
He said the resolution already contained tough conditions
for participation in the conference, but those on the ground
might want to tighten them further.
That could mean a delay.
Several sources said the approval could be obtained before
the end of the Istanbul meeting, which could run into next week,
but others said a final decision could take up to two weeks.
U.S. envoy Robert Ford met the coalition's senior leadership
in Istanbul before their meeting to push them to approve the
Geneva talks, coalition members said, and diplomats and other
foreign officials said they were optimistic.
"We want them to come to the decision on their own and think
about it properly. It has to have support of the Syrian people,"
one senior Western diplomat said.
The proposed peace conference is meant to build on a June
2012 agreement among world powers in Geneva that called for a
transitional authority with full executive powers, but left open
the question of whether Assad could play any part.
An opposition source said the draft resolution also had
conditions including the release of opposition detainees, and
end to air raids and to blockades on food and medicine imposed
by Assad's forces on opposition areas.
Even if the coalition votes to attend the peace talks, it
still has to form a broad delegation which Washington wants to
include some of the coalition's rivals within the opposition.
Opposition sources say the coalition's leadership has agreed
to a proposal by the Syrian Democratic Union bloc to convene a
meeting on November 23 to discuss Geneva with other opposition
groups, including some tolerated by the Assad government.
