UPDATE 1-Syrian opposition may allow peacekeepers if Assad goes

CAIRO Dec 1 Syria's newly-formed opposition
coalition said on Saturday it might allow an international
peacekeeping force into Syria if President Bashar al-Assad and
his allies leave power.
Coalition spokesman Walid al-Bunni, asked about statements
by U.N. mediator Lakhdar Brahimi that a ceasefire would only
hold if overseen by a peacekeeping mission, said the opposition
could accept such a deployment if Assad stepped down first.
The issue of peacekeepers is highly sensitive. Many in the
opposition fear it could lead to a division of the country along
ethnic and religious lines, creating a sanctuary for Assad's
loyalists in an area near the Mediterranean where many of his
minority Alawite sect live.
Bunni said the coalition was open to any proposal if Assad
and his allies, including top officers in the military and
security apparatus, were removed.
"If this is the first condition then we can start discussing
everything. There will be no political process until the ruling
family and all those who underpin the regime leave," he added.
"Whoever is putting forward a political plan has to know
that after 50,000 dead and 200,000 wounded and 5 million
displaced, the Syrians will not accept those who repressed them
and killed them for the last 50 years staying on."
Bunni, a physician who spent most of the period after Assad
inherited power from his father in 2000 in jail as a political
prisoner, was speaking at a news conference marking the
conclusion of the first full meeting of the 60-member coalition
in Cairo.