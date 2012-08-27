版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 28日 星期二 04:13 BJT

Syrian jet attacks on Damascus suburbs kill at least 60 -activists

AMMAN Aug 27 Syrian fighter plane attacks on eastern suburbs of Damascus killed at least 60 people on Monday, opposition activists said.

They said the aerial attacks targeted the neighbourhood of Zemalka and the more easterly suburb of Saqba where Free Syrian Army fighters had attacked and overrUn several army roadblocks earlier in the day.

Both suburbs are predominantly Sunni Muslim. Sunnis have been at the forefront of 17 months of fighting against President Bashar al-Assad.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐