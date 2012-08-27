版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 28日 星期二 01:18 BJT

Syrian warplane fires on eastern edge of Damascus

AMMAN Aug 27 A Syrian fighter jet fired two rockets on Monday at targets on the eastern edge of the capital Damascus, opposition activists said.

Video footage taken by activists showed a fighter jet swooping on a built-up area. An explosion is heard and a voice says: "It is firing rockets."

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐