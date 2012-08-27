Syrian warplane fires on eastern edge of Damascus

Power struggle: Australian smelters grapple with electricity uncertainty
* Network reliability, price spikes undermine smelter businesses
AMMAN Aug 27 A Syrian fighter jet fired two rockets on Monday at targets on the eastern edge of the capital Damascus, opposition activists said.
Video footage taken by activists showed a fighter jet swooping on a built-up area. An explosion is heard and a voice says: "It is firing rockets."
* Network reliability, price spikes undermine smelter businesses
* Lyondellbasell Industries Nv - wholly-owned subsidiary priced public offering of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.500pct guaranteed notes due 2027
* Parker-Hannifin says on Feb 21, co priced a private offering of $700.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027 - SEC filing