Syrian army helicopter hits airliner with 200 aboard - gov't

BEIRUT, Sept 20 A Syrian military helicopter that crashed near the capital Damascus on Thursday hit the tail of a passenger plane but the 200 people on board escaped unharmed, Syria's information ministry said.

"The helicopter struck the tail of the plane ... The control tower at Damascus airport confirmed that the plane landed safely at Damascus airport and all 200 passengers are in good health," a statement published on the state news channel Suriya said.

Suriya said earlier that a helicopter had crashed in the town of Douma east of the Syrian capital.