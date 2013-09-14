版本:
Syrian opposition elects moderate Islamist Ahmad Tumeh as PM

AMMAN, Sept 14 The opposition Syrian National Coalition on Saturday elected moderate Islamist Ahmad Tumeh as provisional prime minister, coalition members told Reuters.

The coalition hopes that 48-year-old Tumeh will boost the opposition's credibility as Russia and the United States negotiated a deal over Bashar al-Assad's chemical weapons arsenal that could lead to efforts towards a wider settlement of the two-and-a-half year conflict.

Tumeh, a former political prisoner from the eastern province of Deir al-Zor, got 75 votes out of 97 cast in a coalition ballot in Istanbul, the sources said.
