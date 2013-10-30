Rpt-In Syria outbreak, polio exploits conflict once more

* Polio virus often comes back in areas of poverty, unrest
* Refugee, nomadic populations hard to reach with vaccines
* Experts say focussed campaigns are crucial
By Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent
LONDON, Oct 29 With the world tantalisingly
close to wiping out polio, conflict in Syria has allowed the
crippling disease to take hold again, putting at risk the rest
of the region as well as plans for global eradication.
War, unrest and poverty have often hindered the long fight
against polio, but experts say these obstacles can be overcome,
even in Syria where the highly contagious virus has taken
advantage of a fall in vaccination rates due to the fighting.
The key, according to Siddharth Chatterjee, a polio
specialist who has fought back the disease many times in
conflict zones, is to banish politics from public health and
focus on saving children's lives. Polio can spread rapidly among
those under the age of five.
"This is about the neutral, impartial, independent nature of
healthcare," said Chatterjee, who is head of strategic
partnerships at the International Federation of Red Cross and
Red Crescent Societies.
"You need to be talking to all the bad guys, all the good
guys, all the religious leaders, all the people who have any
form of influence on the community. It's about ensuring you
delineate politics from the child."
The polio outbreak in Syria, confirmed on Tuesday by the
World Health Organisation (WHO), is depressingly similar to
previous resurgences in countries such as Sudan and Colombia,
where the once eliminated virus exploited opportunities offered
by conflict and poverty to find its way back in.
HIGHLY CONTAGIOUS
Polio spreads easily from person to person. The WHO's
ominous warning is that as long as any child remains infected,
children everywhere are at risk.
Caused by a virus transmitted via contaminated food and
water, it can spread rapidly among children, especially in the
kind of unsanitary conditions endured by displaced people in
Syria or in crowded refugee camps in neighbouring countries.
But repeated and comprehensive immunisation programmes can
and do beat the disease completely, as shown by the dramatic
success of the worldwide campaign to eradicate polio which has
cut the global number of cases by 99.9 percent since 1985, from
350,000 then to 223 last year.
Health groups said in April that a $5.5 billion vaccination
and monitoring plan could entirely rid the world of polio by
2018, but recent outbreaks in Pakistan and Somalia, as well as
this latest reappearance in Syria, threaten that timetable.
Syria had not seen polio since 1999, according to the WHO,
but its 2-1/2-year-old conflict, which began with popular
protests against President Bashar al-Assad before degenerating
into civil war, has brought poverty, violence and displacement
to many millions of people there.
And polio was not far behind. Syria's health ministry said
on Oct. 19 that 22 children in the country's north eastern Deir
al-Zor province had become paralysed with polio-like symptoms.
The WHO's Tunis laboratory has now isolated the polio virus in
samples taken from 10 victims.
VACCINATION CAMPAIGNS
In Somalia, which had not had a case of polio for almost six
years, the virus has also come back, exploiting conflict and
political unrest in areas that cannot be reached by government
vaccination campaigns.
"It's very hard to reach nomadic populations ... even in
normal circumstances," said John Rhodes, a vaccines and
immunology expert and the author of a book entitled The End of
Plagues.
"So when there is a conflict and certain areas become no-go
zones for vaccination teams, it becomes very difficult indeed."
Chatterjee, a former Indian special forces officer who
survived polio as a child, urged global public health officials
and donors to the fight against polio not to be defeatist,
despite the disease's re-emergence.
"Even in a place like Syria, where we can see things have
become very internecine, it is not impossible," he told Reuters.
"We've done it Darfur, we've done it in other parts of Sudan.
Conflict certainly brings an additional challenge, but it's not
impossible to overcome."
To succeed, he said, engaging with health workers and
community volunteers on all sides of any political, ethnic or
religious divide is crucial.
"Ultimately you need to appeal to a person who may be a
terrorist by others' estimations, and recognise that he is
likely also to be a father, a brother, or have nieces or nephews
who may be under five and need health interventions," he said.
Bruce Aylward, the WHO's assistant director general for
polio emergencies, agreed that while a setback, the virus'
re-emergence in Syria was likely to be overcome by a determined
and well-equipped eradication campaign.
"These problems are always there in one form or another, in
one place or another," he said. "Too often there is a sense 'we
will wait til the war ends, we will deal with it later' (but
this outbreak) forces you today to go in and deal with the
difficulties and challenges of reaching them."