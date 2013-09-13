版本:
Russia's Putin welcomes Syria's entry to anti-chemical arms convention

BISHKEK, Sept 13 Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday welcomed Syria's announcement that it had joined a global anti-chemical weapons treaty, saying it showed Damascus was serious in its intention to resolve the conflict.

"I believe we should welcome such a decision," he told a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. "(It) is an important step towards the resolution of the Syrian crisis, this confirms the serious intention of our Syrian partners to follow this path."

