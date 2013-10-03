版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 3日 星期四 15:55 BJT

Putin, Obama could meet on Syria next week-Kremlin

MOSCOW Oct 3 Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama may discuss the Syria crisis on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit in Bali next week, a Kremlin aide said on Thursday.

"It would be rather logical to meet (Obama) in Bali, taking into account the work on the Syrian issue," Putin's top foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, told reporters.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐