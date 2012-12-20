Al Qaeda grows powerful in Syria as endgame nears

* Members say motivated by sectarian grievances
* Al-Nusra stronger in northern Syria
* Presence in Damascus puts group not far from Israeli
troops
By Khaled Yacoub Oweis
AMMAN, Dec 20 Having seen its star wane in Iraq,
al Qaeda has staged a comeback in neighbouring Syria, posing a
dilemma for the opposition fighting to remove President Bashar
al-Assad and making the West balk at military backing for the
revolt.
The rise of al Qaeda's affiliate in Syria, al-Nusra Front,
which the United States designated a terrorist organisation last
week, could usher in a long and deadly confrontation with the
West, and perhaps Israel.
Inside Syria, the group is exploiting a widening sectarian
rift to recruit Sunnis who saw themselves as disenfranchised by
Assad's Alawite minority, an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam that
dominates Syria's power and security structures.
Al-Nusra appears to have gained popularity in a country that
has turned more religious as the uprising, mainly among Sunni
Muslims, has been met with increasing force by authorities.
It has claimed responsibility for spectacular and deadly
bombings in Damascus and Aleppo, and its fighters have joined
other rebel brigades in attacks on Assad's forces.
According to Site Intelligence group, Nusra claimed
responsibility in one day alone last month for 45 attacks in
Damascus, Deraa, Hama and Homs provinces that reportedly killed
dozens, including 60 in a single suicide bombing.
"In 18 communiqués issued on jihadist forums ... most of
which contain pictures of the attacks, the al-Nusra Front
claimed ambushes, assassinations, bombings and raids against
Syrian security forces and 'shabbiha', pro-Bashar al-Assad
thugs," Site said.
REVIVING THE CALIPHATE
Members of the group interviewed by Reuters say al-Nusra
aims to revive the Islamic Caliphate, which dates back to the
Prophet Mohammad's seventh century companions, forerunners of
the large empire that once stretched into Europe.
That prospect alarms many in Syria, from minority
Christians, Alawites and Shi'ites to traditionally conservative
but tolerant Sunni Muslims who are concerned that al-Nusra would
try to impose Taliban-style rule.
Fear of religion-based repression has already prompted Kurds
to barricade their quarter of Aleppo city and was behind fierce
clashes between Kurdish and al-Nusra fighters in the border town
of Ras al Ain in November.
The ideas of al-Nusra are also at odds with a new Syrian
opposition coalition that was recognised last week by dozens of
countries as an alternative to Assad and is committed to
establishing a democratic alternative to Assad's rule.
Omar, a 25-year-old university graduate and former army
conscript, said he deserted and joined al-Nusra in reaction to
repression he experienced as a Sunni from Alawite officers who
all but monopolise the army's higher echelons.
Prior to the revolt, Omar said he had sympathised quietly
with Hizb ut-Tahrir, an Islamic international party with a
vision for the restoration of the Islamic caliphate abolished by
the secular Turkish strongman Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in 1924.
"Prayer in the army is banned, and if they suspected that
you pray they would send you to the most remote posts," Omar
said by phone from a rural area near Aleppo city.
"Our aim is to depose Assad, defend our people against the
military crackdown and build the caliphate. Many in the Free
Syrian Army have ideas like us and want an Islamic state."
"We and other Islamists have gained a reputation as being
able to hold our own in battle. Lots of people want to join
Nusra, but we do not have enough weapons to supply all of them."
But a woman teacher, who lives in the central Mogambo
district of Aleppo, said Nusra's thinking was abhorrent.
"Al-Nusra thinks that by shouting Allahu Akbar (God is
Greatest) they can justify anything they do. We did not rise up
to move from the humiliation from being under Assad to the
humiliation of being under al Qaeda," she said.
NUSRA ATTACKS
Opposition sources said many Syrians who facilitated the
transfer of jihadis from Syria to al Qaeda in Iraq at the height
of its campaign against U.S. forces there were now fighting for
Nusra, while jihadis in Iraq had reversed their roles, arranging
for transfer of personnel and bomb-making know-how into Syria.
The source of Nusra funding is unclear, though that, too,
may come from Iraq.
Ibrahim, another young Nusra member in Idlib province, said
he was imprisoned in the notorious Sednaya prison north of
Damascus, where 170 mainly Islamist prisoners were killed after
the army put down a mutiny in 2007. "We want revenge," he said.
Asked about a U.S. statement that Nusra operations were
killing many civilians, Ibrahim said it was an exaggeration.
"A bomb goes off in front of a security compound with four
cars full of shabbiha in civilian clothes guarding it. The
shabbiha die and state media says they were civilian. Only their
clothes are civilian," he said.
Several videos have appeared on the Internet in recent weeks
purportedly showing al-Nusra-linked rebels shooting and in some
instances beheading captured Assad soldiers.
But al-Nusra still appears to have wide support. Video
footage on Friday showed crowds in southern Syria, the
birthplace of the revolt, denouncing the U.S. designation of the
group as terrorists and shouting "al-Nusra front protects us".
Farouk Tayfour, deputy head of the Muslim Brotherhood, who
fought against Assad's father in the 1980s, said it was too
early to categorise opposition fighters. Some, he said, joined
Nusra to defend their homes without subscribing to its ideology.
"NOT A MONOLITHIC GROUP"
The identity of al-Nusra's leadership is not clear. A
shadowy figure known as Abu Muhammad al-Golani - whose
nationality is not known - has been named by some as the head.
But an Islamist opposition campaigner who toured northern
and central Syria a few days ago and met Nusra commanders said
the group operates more like an umbrella organisation with
little coordination between units in different regions.
"They are not a monolithic group. The nature of Nusra in
Damascus is more tolerant than Idlib. They have a real popular
base in Idlib, where most Nusra members are Syrians, as opposed
to Aleppo and Damascus."
He said it did not appear to be seeking to impose
Taliban-style control. "Many rebels I have met say they joined
al-Nusra because the group has weapons, mostly seized from
raids, and that they will go back home after the revolt," he
added.
But many centrist opposition campaigners fear that al-Nusra
will turn its guns on any non-Islamist order that could come if
Assad was deposed. "The big question is how to contain Nusra in
a post-Assad Syria," said an opposition figure linked to
jihadist groups, who did not want to be identified.
"Al-Nusra is the type of group that could declare the most
pious cleric a heretic and kill him in the middle of a mosque
just because he does not share its view," he said.
Nusra members are estimated to number in the thousands and
are particularly strong in the northern region of Aleppo and
Idlib, where they have joined or carried out joint operations
with Islamist groups such as Ahrar al-Sham and Liwa al-Tawhid
unit.
In and around Damascus they are fewer in number but remain
potent, and are only 20 kilometres (12 miles) at some points
from the Golan Heights front with Israel.
Abu Munther, an engineer turned rebel who operates on the
southern edge of Damascus and goes to Jordan to meet other
rebels, said in Amman that al-Nusra numbered hundreds of people
in Damascus, as opposed to thousands in the north.
But those numbers could grow. Al-Mujahideen brigade in the
southern Tadamun neighbourhood of Damascus declared its
allegiance to al-Nusra after dissatisfaction with Arab-backed
military groups headed by defector officers.
Another opposition figure, who did not want to be named,
said international intelligence agencies were trying to curb
Nusra's influence in Damascus and the southern Hauran Plain,
where they are near Israel and close to the Jordanian border.
"Western intelligence agencies are realising that the Nusra
is the biggest threat in a post-Assad Syria and are devoting
more resources to deal with the threat," he said.
"For the first time al Qaeda is within striking distance of
Israel," he said. "Many are realising that the best that could
be done for now is to contain them in north Syria - even if the
area risks becoming an Islamist emirate of sorts - while trying
to build a civic form of government in and around Damascus."