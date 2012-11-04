UPDATE 3-Syrian opposition begins talks to broaden, unify ranks

* Five days of talks in Qatar try to meld disparate groups
* Major goal is to align opposition abroad with rebels in
Syria
* Some analysts are sceptical of major results
By Rania El Gamal and Regan Doherty
DOHA, Nov 4 Syria's splintered opposition
factions began talks in Qatar on Sunday on forging a common
front for their war against the army of President Bashar
al-Assad, but analysts were sceptical that the meeting would
bring immediate results.
It was the first concerted attempt to meld opposition groups
based abroad and align them with rebels fighting in Syria, to
help end a 19-month-old conflict that has killed more than
32,000 people and devastated swathes of the major Arab country.
The war threatens to widen into a regional sectarian
conflagration.
Tensions between Islamists and secularists as well as
between those inside Syria and opposition figures based abroad
have thwarted prior attempts to forge a united opposition and
analysts sounded a note of caution about the five-day talks.
One Qatar-based security analyst, who asked not to be named,
said: "No one was expecting anything to be delivered despite the
heavy Qatari hand on this. The Syrian National Council is just
too divided. We are likely only looking at a small movement
forward."
Sunni Qatar along with Saudi Arabia and Turkey are backing
the mainly Sunni rebels, while Shi'ite Iran supports Assad.
The talks in Doha are intended to win greater international
support for the rebels and crucial arms supplies. One aim is to
broaden the SNC, the largest of the overseas-based opposition
groups, from some 300 members to 400.
Opposition leaders hoped this would pave the way to a
follow-up meeting in Doha on Thursday bringing in other
opposition factions with the goal of creating an anti-Assad
coalition and ending months of political and personal
infighting.
"The main aim is to expand the council to include more of
the social and political components. There will be new forces in
the SNC," Abdulbaset Sieda, current leader of the Syrian
National Council, told reporters in Doha ahead of the meeting.
He said the meetings will also elect a new executive
committee and leader for the SNC, criticised in the past over
perceptions of domination by the Muslim Brotherhood.
The United States called last week for an overhaul of the
opposition's leadership, saying it was time to move beyond the
SNC and bring in those "in the front lines fighting and dying".
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said the meeting in Qatar
would be an opportunity to establish a credible opposition.
Internal feuding, a lack of cooperation between leaders
abroad and fighters in Syria and the rising clout of autonomous
Muslim militants in rebel ranks have deterred Western powers
keen to see Assad gone from offering more than moral support.
Influential opposition figure Riad Seif has proposed a
structure melding the rebel Free Syrian Army, regional military
councils and other insurgent units alongside local civilian
bodies and prominent opposition figures.
On Sunday, Seif said the initiative has won the backing of
"12 key countries" but would not specify which ones. He said if
a decision on the new leadership was made on Thursday, "maybe
100 countries will recognise this new leadership as the
legitimate and only representative of the Syrians."
Those countries would convene a "Friends of Syria" meeting
in Morocco to support the new elected group, he said.
IMPROVING PITCH FOR ARMS
Western, Turkish and Arab recognition of the new opposition
structure, Seif said in an interview with Reuters last week,
will help channel anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles to the
rebels and "decide the battle".
Western diplomats based in the Middle East said Washington
was supporting an initiative by Seif, which could effectively
lessen the sway of the SNC. But SNC leaders criticised what they
saw as foreign meddling in the opposition's affairs.
"Syrians are the ones who choose their leadership... There
were some (foreign) powers who tried to interfere but I think
they backed down," Sieda said.
Opposition sources said the success of the proposal would
depend partly on the degree to which he could resist pressure
from the SNC to pack the new 50-member assembly proposed by Seif
with its members.
Senior SNC member Burhan Ghalioun said the assembly proposed
by Seif should complement the SNC structure but not replace it.
"We will succeed if we make (the initiative) an operation
room for the opposition," he said, adding that the SNC has 15
seats in the assembly proposed by Seif, and wants to increase
that to around 22 seats.
SNC leaders said Seif's proposal would suffer if it were
perceived as nothing more than a replacement for the SNC.
"We witnessed many trials to bypass the SNC but they all
failed and we think that any (new) attempt to bypass the SNC
will also fail," veteran opposition figure George Sabra told
Reuters.
"There is a fear among some that it (the initiative) would
be a substitute for the council... and this could create new
disagreements between the Syrians that we don't need."
Others did not expect a final agreement on Thursday.
"We did not say we are rejecting it and we did not accept
it. We are talking," Sieda said.
"We welcome a consultative meeting for the powers on the
ground and the political factions in the Syrian opposition."