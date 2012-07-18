UPDATE 1-Attack on Assad entourage shows need for U.N. action-Hague

VILNIUS, July 18 British foreign minister
William Hague said the killing of top Syrian defence and
security officials in a bomb attack on Wednesday showed there
was a need for strong action by the United Nations to end the
conflict.
"All such events increase the arguments for a strong and
decisive resolution from the United Nations," Hague said during
an official visit to Lithuania.
"I think it is clear that situation is deteriorating
rapidly," he said. Syria was threatened with "chaos and
collapse", he said, urging Russia and China to support a
stronger resolution in the U.N. Security Council.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel echoed his comments, saying
in Berlin: "This shows us that it is high time to ratify the
next U.N. resolution.
"My plea to all members of the U.N. Security council is to
agree on a common resolution," she said, adding that only this
could help bring an end to massive human rights abuses in a
country shaken by civil war, she added.
"The peace plan proposed by Kofi Annan is the best
foundation for the political transition process in Syria. It
needs more support and thus credibility from all sides. We must
punish violations with sanctions from the international
community," Merkel said.