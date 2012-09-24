RPT-Free Syrian Army rebel leaders face challenges on home ground

| BEIRUT, Sept 23
BEIRUT, Sept 23 Free Syrian Army commanders hope
that transferring their leadership to Syrian territory from
exile in Turkey will make the rebel force more effective, but
the challenge of unifying the disparate fighters is as great as
ever.
Rebel commander Riad al-Asaad said on Saturday the Free
Syrian Army (FSA), an umbrella body which nominally groups
together many of President Bashar al-Assad's armed foes, was
moving its command into rebel-controlled areas in north Syria
for the first time.
The move is symbolically important, reflecting the greater
confidence of the FSA leadership and highlighting Assad's loss
of control over large areas of Aleppo and Idlib province.
"Having the leadership inside will give a closer link to the
brigades on the ground and help Asaad's decision-making," said
one rebel source close to the army colonel who defected from
Assad's military early in the 18-month-old Syrian uprising.
Asaad has been based in Turkey for more than a year and has
been portrayed as the leader of thousands of rebel fighters.
But his absence from the battlefield and the geographically
fragmented nature of the uprising has limited his authority.
Many fighters, even among those who adopted the FSA label, said
they would not answer to an officer in exile.
"One of the reasons for moving back into Syria is that
whenever he speaks, you hear voices saying: 'You stay in your
tent in Turkey - we are the ones doing the fighting'," the rebel
source said. "This move will silence those voices."
STRUGGLE FOR UNITY
The video of Asaad's announcement was distributed by the
rebel Umma Brigade, which says it has 6,000 fighters and is
primarily active in Idlib province, where the FSA leadership
would be based.
The source said the move into Syria would also allow the FSA
to restructure its leadership, though he gave no details.
While Asaad was in Turkey, the FSA established a leadership
structure inside Syria based around local "military councils".
Some of those councils formed a joint internal command, but
still appear to operate separately along local lines.
Many other rebels fight completely outside the FSA umbrella,
prompting other attempts to bring the fighters together -
including the announcement of a "National Army" headed by
General Mohammad Haj Ali who defected to neighbouring Jordan.
"All those people outside, they don't represent us," said
one Islamist commander who has been fighting in Idlib.
Another rebel involved in a rival effort to rally the
fighters under one unit said the FSA move would not be taken
seriously.
"It's a media show. Asaad will only stay in Idlib for a few
days - he is going to go back to his tent after that," he said.
"But we are happy to work with him if he comes back for
good. It will be a morale boost and might be a helping factor in
uniting them."