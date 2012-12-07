UPDATE 1-Syrian rebels elect Islamist-dominated unified command

AMMAN Dec 7 Syrian rebel groups meeting in
Turkey elected a 30-member unified command on Friday at talks
attended by security officials from international powers,
delegates said.
The 30 included many with ties to the Muslim Brotherhood and
Salafists, and excluded the most senior officers who had
defected from President Bashar al-Assad's military, they said.
"The command has been organised into several fronts. We are
now in the process of electing a military leader and a political
liaison officer for each region," said one of the delegates who
did not want to be named, speaking from the coastal city of
Antalya, where the meeting is being held.
Another delegate said that two-thirds of the leadership had
ties to the Muslim Brotherhood or were politically allied with
the group, a composition which resembles that of the civilian
opposition leadership coalition created under Western and Arab
auspices in Qatar last month.
"We are witnessing the result of the Qatari and Turkish
creations," the delegate said, adding that the 30 are a mix of
officers who had defected from the military, which is dominated
by Assad's minority Alawite sect, and civilians-turned rebels.
Security officials from the United States, Britain, France,
the Gulf and Jordan have been attending the talks, which come
days before a conference for the Friends of Syria, a grouping of
dozens of countries that have mostly pledged non-military aid to
rebels fighting to oust Assad.
The new military leadership includes Jamal Marouf, an
Islamist commander and Ahmad al-Issa from al-Zawiya region in
Idlib, as well as Colonel Abdelbasset al-Tawil, who has links
with Salafists in the province.
At least two figures representing the adjacent province of
Aleppo were Salafists. They were joined by Colonel Abdelqader
Saleh, a non-ideological professional officer, sources at the
meeting said.
Absent from the group is Colonel Riad al-Asaad, founder of
the Syrian Free Army and Brigadier Mustafa al-Sheikh, a senior
officer known for his opposition to the Muslim Brotherhood.
Asaad and Sheikh were not part of the 263-man meeting in
Antalia. Also excluded was general Hussein Haj Ali, the highest
ranking officer to defect from the military since the uprising
erupted in March last year.