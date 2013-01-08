INSIGHT-Aleppo misery eats at Syrian rebel support

| ALEPPO, Syria
ALEPPO, Syria Jan 8 At a crowded market stall
in Syria, a middle-aged couple, well dressed, shuffle over to
press a folded note, furtively, into the hand of a foreign
reporter.
It is the kind of silent cry for help against a reign of
fear that has been familiar to journalists visiting Syria over
the past two years. Only this is not the Damascus of President
Bashar al-Assad but rebel-held Aleppo; the note laments misrule
under the revolution and hopes Assad can defeat its "terrorism".
"We used to live in peace and security until this malicious
revolution reached us and the Free Syrian Army started taking
bread by force," the unidentified couple wrote. "We ask God to
help the regime fight the Free Syrian Army and terrorism - we
are with the sovereignty of President Bashar al-Assad forever."
While they might not be all they seemed - agents of Assad's
beleaguered security apparatus want to blacken the rebels' name
- their sentiments are far from rare in Aleppo, Syria's biggest
city and once vibrant hub of trade and industry, whose diverse
urban communities now face hardship and chaos at the hands of
motley bands of fighters recruited from surrounding rural areas.
As government forces fight on in parts of Aleppo, in large
areas that have been under rebel control for six months or more
complaints are getting louder about indiscipline among the
fighters, looting and a general lack of security and necessities
like running water, bread and electricity in districts that have
been pounded by tanks and hit by Assad's air force.
Recognising that mistrust, rebel units have set up command
and policing structures they see forming a basis of institutions
which might one day run the whole country and which, meanwhile,
they hope can show Arab and Western supporters that they have
the organisation to handle aid in the form of money and weapons.
For those who fear the worst for Syria now that the revolt
has unleashed long suppressed ethnic and sectarian rivalries,
however, evidence in Aleppo that these new institutions have had
little practical impact on often rival rebel groups is ominous.
And all the while relations grow testier between the rebels
and Aleppines, for whom many fighters harbour some disdain after
the urbanites' failed to rise up on their own against Assad.
"PARASITES"
Rebel commanders interviewed in and around Aleppo in the
past two weeks acknowledged problems within the FSA - an army in
name only, made up of brigades competing for recognition and
resources. But they laid much of the blame on "bad apples" and
opportunists and said steps are being taken to put things right.
"There has been a lot of corruption in the Free Syrian
Army's battalions - stealing, oppressing the people - because
there are parasites that have entered the Free Syrian Army,"
said Abu Ahmed, an engineer who heads a 35-man unit of the
Tawheed Brigade, reckoned to be the largest in Aleppo province.
Abu Ahmed, who comes from a small town on the Turkish border
and like many in Syria would be identified only by the familiar
form of his name, estimated that most people in Aleppo, a city
of over two million, were lukewarm at best to a 21-month-old
uprising that is dominated by the Sunni Muslim rural poor.
"They don't have a revolutionary mindset," he said, putting
support for Assad at 70 percent among an urban population that
includes many ethnic Kurds, Christians and members of Assad's
Alawite minority. But he also acknowledged that looting and
other abuses had cost the incoming rebels much initial goodwill.
"The Free Syrian Army has lost its popular support," said
Abu Ahmed, who said the Tawheed Brigade was now diversifying
from fighting to talking on civic roles, including efforts to
restore electricity supplies and deal with bread shortages. His
own wife was setting up a school after months without classes.
Hunger and insecurity are key themes wherever Aleppines
gather this winter. Outside a busy bakery in one rebel-held
neighbourhood men complained of having to stand in line for
hours in the hope of bread, and of feeling the need to arm
themselves for their own protection on the streets of the city.
Schools are being stripped of desks and chairs for firewood.
LOOTING
Lieutenant Mohammed Tlas, like many FSA officers, defected
from Assad's army. He now commands the 500 men of the Suqoor
al-Shahbaa Brigade and put civilian complaints down to "bad
seeds" who can label themselves as FSA fighters without any
vetting.
"There are some brigades that loot from the people, and they
are fundamentally bad seeds," he said, chain-smoking in a green
army sweater as he sat at his desk in a spartan office. "Anyone
can carry a rifle and do whatever he wants."
But concern about fighting other anti-Assad units holds Abu
Golan back from trying to contain abuses, for now: "Are we going
to be fighting Bashar and them?" Tlas asked of untrustworthy new
fighters. "There's a lot of that in Aleppo ... We cannot reject
them. It's not the time for that. Those are the bad seeds."
Many rebel commanders have a low opinion of their fellows.
Abu Marwan, a uniformed young air force pilot leading a long
siege of a government air base, described another rebel leader
as running his brigade as a personal fiefdom, ignoring any
semblance of military hierarchy by promoting his favourites.
"It was like the regime all over again, wanting only their
own family or sect to rule," he told Reuters as a walkie-talkie
cackled nearby. "After the regime falls, we still have a long
battle just to clean up the revolutionaries.
"There are a lot of parasites."
REBEL POLICE
Some rebels in Aleppo have formed what they call a military
police force to try to stop abuses. Headed by another defector,
Brigadier-General Zaki Ali Louli, it is funded by the Tawheed
and Mohamed Sultan Fateh brigades, Louli said, and aims to
coordinate with others. He declined to say how many men he had.
"We're in the final stage of the revolution and the tyrant
Assad regime is fading," he said in a sprawling police building
where rebels in army fatigues worked in offices. "We have set up
institutions that in the future will become the administration,"
he added of his hopes for a post-Assad role for his unit.
"In each regiment, there's a police officer whose
responsibility is to observe the revolutionaries and tell us
about all their observations within that regiment," he said, as
he stamped paperwork. They pay particularly close attention to
those who join up "on the pretence that they are fighters".
Sometimes, Louli said, "through observing them it becomes
obvious to us that they are anomalous". On the alert for agents
of Assad, the rebels' military police is quick to remove those
it does not trust, and also vets new defectors from the army.
A sister institution deals with complaints from Aleppo
civilians, said Louli, adding that he was in talks to spread
that organisational model nationwide.
Such hopes for national structures reflect similar moves in
the overall command of the opposition movement. After a National
Coalition was formed abroad in November with Arab and Western
backing, an Islamist-dominated military command was set up last
month to oversee operations against Assad's forces inside Syria.
Accounts differ on how effective the new structure is but
rebel leaders say there is a clearer chain of command than
before, and rebel groups are more aware of who is in charge of
which sectors within Aleppo and the surrounding countryside.
Lieutenant Tlas, whose Suqoor, or Falcons, brigade has been
in the thick of fighting in the city, says the rebel forces now
have a combined operations room and hold weekly meetings for all
brigades, as well as daily gatherings of frontline commanders.
"STONE AGE"
"Basically a ministry of defence has been created. A force
for Syria," he said. "But this force needs weapons and money."
That is a common refrain among those fighting Assad, and
reflects frustration at hesitation among Western powers in
particular to aid rebel groups whose wider goals are unclear.
The United States has branded one rebel force a "terrorist"
organisation, accusing it of links to al Qaeda. Most Islamist
fighters - including Tlas, who sits beside a black flag bearing
a religious slogan - have declared loyalty to the Western-backed
National Coalition. But allies in the West remain suspicious.
While there are arms coming in from abroad, most rebels
complain of a lack of weapons and a chronic shortage of
ammunition, which has hampered their advance on several fronts.
Tlas said he been told that only a few thousand bullets had
reached rebel forces in Aleppo province in one month and sources
of revenue were drying up. In desperation, some leaders have
sought out wealthy Gulf Arabs to fund their revolt.
One Kuwaiti businessman met Tlas: "He came on a tour, we
showed him the different fronts, immersed him in the atmosphere
of a war zone and even let him fire a rifle," he said. "He left
here really happy. I thought ... he would solve everything.
"And we never heard back from him. Maybe he got scared of
the rifle. That was about a month and a half ago."
As the war grinds on, and despite efforts by some commanders
to create a semblance of order, some Aleppines are growing
impatient with the Free Syrian Army: "We don't care about the
regime," said 48-year-old Abu Majid, who worked in one of
Aleppo's many textile factories. "We need peace and security."
Sitting on a plastic chair in the middle of a busy market on
Thirtieth Street, Abu Majid held the rebels responsible for
desperate conditions in the city: "We've gone back to the Stone
Age. The Free Syrian Army must get an organised leadership.
"At the beginning people rallied behind them; now they're
alienated from the rebels."
Tlas, who comes from central Syria, and other rebel
commanders in the northern city bristle at such complaints,
saying their men, too, are short of bread and power.
Of Aleppo's civilians, Tlas said: "They think the Free
Syrian Army owns everything or that it can substitute a state."
While many people in Aleppo still say they, too, want rid of
Assad, the rebels' inability to bring order or to improve the
miserable conditions of the city, an ancient jewel of the Arab
world now ravaged by 21st-century war, is losing them support.
"The Free Syrian Army's brand has mostly been tarnished,"
said Abu Marwan, the pilot.
"After it gained an international reputation for being an
army that is fighting for the Syrian people, for Syria, all this
stuff, these people, has diminished the value of the Free Army."