FEATURE-Syrian rebels say gain ground as grip of army weakens

* Army stretched, weary, yields control of many rural areas
* Say lack of grenades and missiles hampering gains
* Army's shelling of rebel hideouts intensifies
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
REYHANLI, Turkey, July 27 Since he joined a
poorly armed, ragtag rebel group, Syrian fighter Radwan
al-Saaour has been mostly on the run, hiding in the woods of
Idlib province near Turkey as loyalist forces overran town after
town killing people at will.
But his fortunes, and those of the armed resistance movement
against President Bashar al-Assad's rule, have changed
dramatically in the last few weeks. Last month, Saaour
celebrated repelling an army attack on the town of Kafr Karmin
by setting a Russian-made army tank on fire.
"We took their anti-aircraft guns, the booty and left a
dozen of their men dead," said Saaour, 26, a former labourer who
once earned a living in the port of Latakia.
Sixteen months after the uprising against Assad began, the
battle between lightly armed rebels and the awesome firepower of
the Syrian military - one of the largest standing armies in the
Middle East - has become a war of attrition as defections weaken
Assad's forces and the rebels' combat skills improve.
Saaour's successes have been matched by broader rebel gains
across the country in the last two weeks, as fighters seized
several border posts and took the fight against Assad to the
capital, Damascus, and to Aleppo, Syria's biggest city.
It hasn't all gone the rebels' way though - government
troops have since regained control over most of Damascus and
were poised on Friday to launch a counter-attack in Aleppo after
bringing in reinforcements from nearby provinces.
But while intense army shelling in the last few weeks has
forced hundreds of Saaour's comrades to retreat from towns
within Idlib province and rural areas north of Aleppo, most of
the countryside in northwest Syria is now outside the control of
the overstretched military.
"We are now in control of most of the countryside around
Idlib and the countryside north of Aleppo," Saaour, one of
hundreds of fighters who go back and forth across the border,
told Reuters in a flat in the Turkish border city of Reyhanli.
Almost 70 percent of the large countryside towns in
northwestern Syria that border Turkey - towns such as Maarat
al-Nuaman, Sarmada, Maarat Nisreen, Kafar Takharim, Teftanaz and
Binish - are in rebel hands, several Free Army commanders say.
In northern and western rural areas near Aleppo, the
country's largest city and commercial hub, the larger towns of
Atareb, Darat Azeh, Anadan, Tel Rifat and scores of smaller
villages have also fallen under rebel control.
That has left only the southern and eastern rural outskirts
of the city of Aleppo still under the control of Assad's forces.
"If it had not been for the shelling he would have no
control at all over the countryside. The more losses on the
ground, the more defections that weaken the army," said Abu
Omar, a young fighter from Idlib.
ARMY ON BACKFOOT
Only Harem, a pro-Assad Sunni Muslim border town, and the
Shi'ite Muslim villages of Foua and Kfrya, 25 km (15 miles) from
the border with Turkey, as well as parts of Jisr Shughur, now
remain as isolated pro-army territory in the predominantly
Sunni-populated Idlib province that borders Turkey, rebels say.
Subjected to more frequent attacks and roadside bombs,
Assad's battalions in the northwest have been increasingly
confined to several large bases, including the main Mastuma army
base, 4 km (2 miles) south of Idlib city.
The headquarters of the feared 46th battalion of the
Republican Guard south of the restive town of Atareb, 15 km (10
miles) west of the Turkish border post of Reyhanli, has been the
source of some of the heaviest artillery barrages, rebels say.
In the last two months, the army has even deserted
checkpoints that used to seal off one county town from another
after suffering losses from ambushes and landmines targeting
army convoys on supply routes to Aleppo, Idlib and Homs.
One sophisticated operation last month saw the rebels
briefly capture the strategic air base of Ghanto near the
restive town of Rastan where they destroyed surface-to-air
missiles.
Around the same time, a daring raid on the Jebel Sheikh
Barakat mountain, almost 20 km (12 miles) northeast of Aleppo,
saw rebels overrun a radar station, loot its contents, and kill
its defenders. Last week, rebels also overran the main Bab
al-Hawa crossing with Turkey, and two other border posts.
"The state's authority has almost disappeared on the main
international highway, all the way from Turkey to Homs," said
one Syrian business traveller who entered the crossing from
Aleppo and gave his name as Barakat.
In the town of Anadan, 20 km (12 miles) north of Aleppo,
fighters say they return at night to engage the army in
hit-and-run attacks on checkpoints and nearby security
compounds, even after the army forced them to retreat to nearby
mountains.
"They don't have control during the night and even during
the day they cannot stay too long," said Ibrahim Maatouk, 35, a
local rebel commander, brought by rebels to a Turkish ambulance
at the border and rushed to surgery for bullet wounds in the
chest and left leg.
"They are shelling rebel-held countryside towns randomly as
far as 30 km (20 miles) away from their bases. Their aim is to
terrify locals and make people hate us and turn them against us
but the effect is the opposite. The more they bombard us the
more people get closer together and hate them," he added.
BOLDER ATTACKS
Young fighters, many suffering shrapnel wounds and broken
limbs, say months of gun battles have honed their combat skills.
"We did not have experience to lay explosives, or any
coherent leadership ... but this is now changing," said Khaldoun
al-Omar who arrived from Sarmada, 5 km (3 miles) from the
Turkish border.
"The battles are looking more like warfare between two
armies, even though they far outgun us," he added.
Higher ranking officers who joined the rebels in June with
rocket-propelled launchers looted from army depots in the
village of Khan Sobol and Jabal al-Zawya helped bring much
needed expertise to the poorly equipped force.
"Two months ago we would not be able to confront a tank.
Now, we are able to and the captured ones have been hidden in
the mountains for when the time comes to use them," said Omar,
who underwent six hours of surgery in Turkey for a leg wound.
Omar said hundreds of youths, many of whom already had
military training as conscripts, were now getting more rigorous
training in woodland areas along the long porous border in
makeshift camps.
Young rebels were now also using more sophisticated
improvised explosive devices against armoured vehicles that the
Syrian army has used in battle against them.
Syrian official media have shown munitions they say have
been confiscated from "armed terrorists", in displays which
officials say are further proof that foreign financed weapons
are getting into the hands of rebels.
Although they are becoming bolder and more effective across
large swathes of the countryside, fighters say a lack of
anti-tank weapons, bullets and rocket-propelled grenades puts
them at a disadvantage when attacking heavily fortified army
bases.
Several months ago, rebels retreated from the city of Idlib,
where attacks against the army by youths shouldering AK-47
rifles did little damage and resulted in massive tank and
artillery retaliation, rebels say.
"We ran out of ammunition and we had to pull back, even
though we could have held them back for weeks if we had had
more," said Abdul Rahman al-Sheikh, a brigade commander now
operating in the plantations near Taftanaz, a restive town in
Idlib province.
The army's use of sophisticated transceivers in helicopters
to track rebel communications has also helped pinpoint many
rebel hideouts for aerial bombardment, said Anas Haj Hassan, a
rebel fighter.
"They are getting the location from mobiles and walkie
talkies we use to communicate to hit the building we are taking
cover in," said Hassan, who only survived an attack that killed
five of his group by leaving the location half an hour before.
A young wounded fighter, who goes by the name of Abu
Abdullah, 27, who had just arrived from the town of Saraqib,
said lack of sufficient anti-tank weapons and RPGs was hindering
further gains.
"Our weapons are still weak, we need much more, at least
RPGs and anti-tank missiles that we are now mostly using. The
Russian AK-47 no longer has a role in the fiercest battles we
are now waging against Assad's forces," said Abu Abdullah, lying
in a Turkish hospital bed a few kilometres away from the
battleground inside Syria.