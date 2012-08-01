Footballer turns rebel as Syria spins into civil war

| ANTAKYA/AMMAN
ANTAKYA/AMMAN Aug 1 Syrian football star
Abdelbasset Sarout gained a new kind of fame when the popular
uprising against Bashar al-Assad erupted, chanting songs at
rallies that eulogised slain protesters and vilified the
president.
"What's wrong with Bashar, killing his people to hang on to
a (presidential) chair? Shame on you. How will the wounds of
this nation heal?" went one song by the 20-year-old athlete who
became a symbol of what began as a non-violent protest movement.
Nearly 17 months on, Sarout has changed, mirroring how the
revolt has evolved into an armed struggle seen as a desperate
fight to the finish as much by Assad and his narrowing power
base as by the inchoate guerrilla bands spawned by the conflict.
Sarout comes from Homs, a city where Assad's tanks and
troops have devastated Sunni Muslim districts sympathetic to
rebels, whose ranks the soft-spoken goalkeeper has now joined.
He is just one of tens of thousands of Syrians from all
walks of life to take up arms after it became clear that
violence, along with paper reforms dictated from above, was the
ruling system's blunt response to peaceful demands for change.
"The brigades across Syria are the same people who went out
demonstrating peacefully at the start of the revolution, have
been shot at and were forced to switch from carrying banners to
carrying weapons," said Ahmad Zeidan, a opposition activist
working on streamlining the anti-Assad insurgency.
Many fighters come from obscure Sunni Muslim towns like
Atma, Mayadeen, Busra al-Harir and Taftanaz in Syria's
poverty-stricken countryside which had long seen their sons
conscripted into an army dominated by Assad's minority Alawite
sect.
They also watched resentfully as privileged Alawites and
Sunni merchant families co-opted during five decades of
repressive Baathist rule grew rich and, in the 12 years since
Assad replaced his father, increasingly flaunted their wealth.
The longstanding alliance between Assad and some sections of
Syria's 70 percent Sunni majority is now disintegrating. Like
Sarout, many urban Sunnis have also joined the insurgency.
FRACTURED OPPOSITION
In July, video footage showed the footballer carrying a
rocket launcher and marching with rebels in the Khalidiya
neighbourhood of Homs, pummelled by army shelling for months.
"We are finished with the peaceful era," the slim sportsman
with a light moustache shouts in barely controlled anger.
"Khalidiya is liberated territory because we are not former
army officers and we didn't go to Turkey, leaving others to
fight. Look around, there is no Riad al-Asaad, no renegade
officers. Those sitting abroad are not worth a halfpenny."
Sarout was deriding senior Syrian army officers who have
defected and mostly fled to Turkey and who are struggling to
form a unified leadership for fighters on the ground.
One such officer, Colonel Riad al-Asaad, formed the rebel
Free Syrian Army (FSA) in August, but his Turkish-based
commanders appear to have few operational links with most of the
myriad armed brigades that have sprung up across the country.
Inside Syria, cooperation between rebels and civilian
coordination committees known as Tansiqiyat is sketchy. The
fighters' ties with the Syrian National Council (SNC), an
opposition umbrella group in exile, are even more tenuous.
Disunity among Assad's opponents and uncertainty about their
aims has deterred international support for the revolt against a
leader who still commands support among his Shi'ite-rooted
Alawites and some Sunnis. Christians and other minorities have
mostly tried to stay aloof from the conflict, in which activists
say at least 18,000 people have been killed.
In a new effort to fill the political vacuum, veteran
dissidents with close links to rebels formed a new alliance on
Monday called the Council for the Syrian Revolution.
Asaad, the FSA chief, swiftly denounced the council's plan
to establish a transitional government, including the FSA, as
the work of self-interested opportunists who want to "ride over
our revolution and trade with the blood of our martyrs".
CHEQUERED RESISTANCE
The plan also drew a cool response from the SNC, but the
real test for the new group may be whether it can command the
support of the disparate insurgents fighting to topple Assad.
"It is time to realise that the revolt is tied to military
success on ground and that we would not be where we are now
without the rebels," said Sheikh Louay al-Zughbi, a council
member from the southern city of Deraa, cradle of the uprising.
"We will chart a strategy that puts armed resistance at the
heart of opposition work."
The council includes figures such as Ahmad Tirkawi, a
strategist in the rebel struggle in Homs, Hamdo Qirawan, a
merchant from the northwestern province of Idlib and tribal
leader Nawaf al-Bashir from the eastern province of Deir al-Zor.
The rebel movement is fragmented partly because pervasive
army roadblocks and other nationwide controls have made it hard
to form large brigades under a unified command.
Army defectors also remain a minority among rebel fighters
across Syria, opposition sources say.
An exception to these generalities is the town of Rastan,
situated on a rugged hill 30 kms (19 miles) north of Homs and
traditionally a reservoir of Sunni army recruits.
Rastan's "Hawks Company for Special Operations", a unit
comprised mostly of defectors, is credited by opposition sources
with last month's bombing that killed four of Assad's top
lieutenants, including his brother-in-law Asef Shawkat, in the
heavily guarded Damascus district of Abu Rummaneh.
The opposition sources say most rebel bands are locally
organised, with 100 to 150 fighters each, most with weapons
training from their days as conscripts, and often receive
support from Syrian expatriates hailing from the same region.
The formidable Khaled Ibn al-Walid battalion, named after a
7th century warrior who conquered Syria for Islam, comprises
young men with tribal background in Homs and is financed by
Syrians from the same clans working in the Gulf.
"You will not find a tribe's son in Homs who does not know
how to handle an AK-47 assault rifle," said platoon leader Abu
Mohammad in the Turkish city of Antakya, where he had come for
treatment after a bullet ricocheted off a wall and hit his eye.
He recalls an attack early in the revolt on a bus carrying
feared pro-Assad militiamen, known as shabbiha, outside Homs.
"It had posters of Assad and (Lebanese Hezbollah leader)
Hassan Nasrallah plastered on it. The posters gave me motivation
as we intercepted the bus by car," Abu Mohammed said.
Abu Abdallah, another fighter in the battalion, said he was
a merchant and became a rebel after coming to Homs from abroad
last year only to be detained for two weeks in an Airforce
Intelligence facility "because I was young and Sunni".
"One day they brought a woman they had arrested to a room
next to my cell and gang raped her all night. Her screams still
wake me from sleep," said the wiry combatant, deeply sun-burned
from months of fighting in the open.
Abu Mohammad and Abu Abdallah, who go by their noms de
guerre, brushed off questions about the reported presence of al
Qaeda sympathisers in rebel ranks, saying the conflict was to
overthrow Assad and end the cruelties of Alawite "tyranny".
"Slitting the throats of women and children is not part of
our culture," Abu Abdallah said, referring to reported killings
by Shabbiha militiamen. Human rights groups say rebels have also
committed grave abuses during the conflict.
MONEY TRAIL
Opposition figures close to rebels say nimble, relatively
small battalions such as Khaled Ibn al-Walid are more effective
than larger units that are prone to political feuding.
Caught off guard by the pace of militarisation of the
revolt, opposition groups in exile have sought to retain
influence by channelling money to various rebel groups.
The Muslim Brotherhood is helping finance the al-Farouk
brigade in Homs, which has several thousand members and is, on
paper, one of the largest rebel units, opposition sources say.
A core group of fighters who originally formed the brigade
left Homs after an internal dispute and went to Damascus to
organise armed resistance there. The cell was wiped out three
months ago in an army raid on its hideout in the al-Midan
district, opposition figures in contact with rebels said.
In Aleppo, where Assad's forces are trying to retake swathes
of the city seized by rebels, 3,000 to 6,000 fighters have
joined forces loosely under the banner of the al-Tawheed
Brigade, which controls much of the surrounding countryside.
Another effort to unite rebels is under way in Khan
Sheikhoun, further south on the Damascus highway, where Colonel
Khaled Qutaimi, an army defector from the Aleppo Northern
Command, has set up the Shield battalion, some 2,000 strong.
"Without leadership, it's like a body without a head,"
Qutaimi said of the armed struggle against Assad. "Every head of
a brigade acts independently, but there is cooperation."