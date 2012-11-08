ICRC says unable to cope with huge aid needs in Syria

GENEVA Nov 8 Humanitarian conditions in Syria have worsened to an extent that the main international agency deploying aid workers is unable to cope with the growing needs of civilians, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Thursday.

"We are in a situation where the humanitarian situation due to the conflict is getting worse. And despite the fact that the scope of the operation is increasing, we can't cope with the worsening of the situation," Pe ter Maurer, ICRC president, told a news briefing in Geneva.

"We have a lot of blank spots, we know that no aid has been there and I can't tell you what the situation is," he said.