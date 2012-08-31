Syria humanitarian position worsens, tens of thousands flee-ICRC

GENEVA Aug 31 Syrian civilians' living
conditions are worsening dramatically, as dozens are killed
every day in the fighting and it is becoming harder to obtain
food and other basic needs, the International Committee of the
Red Cross said on Friday.
The independent agency, whose 50 aid workers in Syria are
confined to Damascus because of the lack of security, has been
unable to send out convoys with supplies for the past two weeks,
ICRC spokesman Hicham Hassan said.
"The situation in many parts of Syria is currently edging
towards irreversible deterioration. Assisting the fast-growing
number of needy people is a top priority," the ICRC said in a
statement, adding that tens of thousands have been displaced in
recent weeks and most are completely dependent on assistance.