Red Cross chief heads to Syria for talks with Assad

GENEVA, Sept 3 The president of the
International Committee of the Red Cross begins a three-trip to
Syria on Monday to try to improve access for aid workers to
civilians in the war-torn country, the ICRC said.
Peter Maurer, a former senior Swiss diplomat who took over
the independent agency from Jakob Kellenberger on July 1, will
hold talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and other
senior officials in Damascus, an ICRC statement said.
"Talks will mainly tackle the rapidly deteriorating
humanitarian situation and the difficulties faced by the ICRC
and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent as they attempt to reach people
affected by the armed conflict," it said.