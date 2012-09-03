UPDATE 2-Red Cross chief to urge Syria's Assad to help aid effort

* ICRC President Peter Maurer to seek better access for aid
workers
* Three-day visit includes talks with Bashar al-Assad,
ministers
* ICRC hopes to resume visits to detention centres
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Sept 3 The new head of the Red Cross
will urge Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to improve
humanitarian access to civilians in the war-torn country during
a visit to Syria that begins on Monday, the aid agency said.
Peter Maurer said he would also continue efforts to gain
access for his agency to Syria's detention centres - which
rights groups say hold tens of thousands of people rounded up
during the 17-month-old conflict, including teenagers.
"At a time when more and more civilians are being exposed to
extreme violence, it is of the utmost importance that we and the
Syrian Arab Red Crescent succeed in significantly scaling up our
humanitarian response," he said in a statement.
"An adequate humanitarian response is required to keep pace
with needs, which have been growing exponentially," added
Maurer, who took over as president of the independent
organisation from Jakob Kellenberger on July 1.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has 50
foreign and Syrian aid workers in Syria, but all have been
confined to Damascus since late July due to heavy fighting in
what it has said has become an internal armed conflict, or civil
war in layman's terms.
The agency was not able to send out any aid convoys for more
than two weeks, but did manage late last week to send some food
rations and other relief supplies to rural Damascus and Homs for
distribution by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, the ICRC said.
Maurer, a former senior Swiss diplomat, will meet Assad and
senior officials in Damascus during the three-day trip, the
statement said.
"Talks will mainly tackle the rapidly deteriorating
humanitarian situation and the difficulties faced by the ICRC
and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent as they attempt to reach people
affected by the armed conflict," it said.
LIVING CONDITIONS WORSENING
Syrian civilians' living conditions are worsening
dramatically, as it becomes harder to obtain food and escape
fighting which caused a record death toll of 1,600 last week,
aid agencies said on Friday.
Tens of thousands have been forced to flee fighting in
recent weeks and increasing numbers of wounded are dying for
lack of medical care or supplies, the ICRC said.
A car bomb exploded in a district on the edge of the capital
Damascus on Monday, causing casualties including women and
children, state media and opposition campaigners said.
About 1.2 million people have been displaced in Syria during
the conflict and a further 230,000 refugees have fled to four
neighbouring countries, the United Nations says.
The ICRC and Syrian Arab Red Crescent have distributed
relief items to more than 800,000 people this year, most of them
displaced and staying in temporary shelters including schools,
and ensured that more than one million people have enough clean
water, the ICRC said.
Maurer, whose meetings are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, is
also due to meet Foreign Minister Walid Moualem, Interior
Minister General Mohamad Ibrahim Al Shaar, Health Minister Saad
Abdel Salam Al-Nayef, and the Minister of State for National
Reconciliation, Ali Haidar.
Syria opened its prisons for the first time almost exactly a
year ago under a deal secured by Kellenberger on the first of
his three trips there.
ICRC officials visited Damascus central prison last
September but their access quickly stalled amid disagreement
over the ICRC's standard requirements, which include the right
to interview prisoners in private and make follow-up visits.
After Kellenberger won fresh agreement from Syrian
authorities in April, ICRC officials visited inmates at Aleppo
central prison in May, but there has been no access since.