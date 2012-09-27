Up to 700,000 Syrians could flee by year-end, UN refugee agency

GENEVA, Sept 27 The number of refugees fleeing Syria could reach 700,000 by the end of the year, the U.N. refugee agency said on Thursday, far surpassing its previous forecast of 185,000 reached in August.

About 294,000 Syrian refugees fleeing 18 months of conflict in their homeland have already crossed into four neighbouring countries - Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon and Turkey - or await registration there, it said.

"This plan provides for up to 700,000," Panos Moumtzis, regional refugee coordinator for the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR, told a news briefing.