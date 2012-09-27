UPDATE 3-Up to 700,000 Syrians may flee by year-end -UNHCR

* Between 2,000 and 3,000 flee country each day
* Aid agencies seek nearly $500 million from donors
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Sept 27 Up to 700,000 Syrian refugees
may flee abroad by the end of the year, the U.N. refugee agency
said on Thursday, nearly quadrupling its previous forecast for
the exodus from the deepening crisis.
Most faced what was likely to be a bitterly cold winter
living in tents with little prospect of returning to their
homeland, it said. The agency urged Western donors to help raise
nearly $500 million to finance aid operations in four
neighbouring countries that have kept their borders open so far.
About 294,000 refugees fleeing 18 months of conflict in
Syria have already crossed into Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon and
Turkey, or await registration there, the UNHCR said.
"This is a significant outflow taking place, 100,000 people
in August, 60,000 in September and at the moment 2,000 or 3,000
per day or night," Panos Moumtzis, Regional Refugee Coordinator
for the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), told a news
briefing.
"The most important part is the preparing for winter months.
The winter period is very harsh in that region," he said.
The UNHCR's previous forecast - of 185,000 refugees - was
surpassed in August. It had been made in June.
The uprising against President Bashar al-Assad, which
erupted in March last year, has become an armed insurgency in
which activists say 30,000 people have been killed. A further
1.2 million have been uprooted within Syria, the United Nations
says.
Bombardment and heavier fighting between government forces
and militants is forcing Syrians to flee hot spots across the
country, Moumtzis said. Many cross borders with only the clothes
on their backs after a perilous journey through frontlines.
"These are families, women and children who escaped Homs,
Hama, Deraa, Idlib, Aleppo who have come out with traumatic
experiences and have told us they have fled," Moumtzis said.
The surge has overwhelmed aid workers as 15,000 to 20,000
refugees now arrive each week, needing basic services including
shelter, latrines, food, clean water and health care.
"For example, Zaatri camp, which is a town, did not exist
until 30 days ago, it was a piece of desert basically," he said,
referring to Jordan's sprawling camp of some 31,000 refugees.
Other Syrians, who fled the uprising early on, now find they
have depleted their savings a nd are registering as refugees.
In all, 500,000 Syrians are estimated to have already fled
to the four countries, according to the UNHCR, but only some
300,000 have signed up for protection and assistance so far.
RACE AHEAD OF WINTER
Some 52 aid agencies on Thursday issued a U.N. funding
appeal for $487.9 million to help meet growing needs before a
bitter winter sets in.
They are struggling to provide winterised tents, caravans,
blankets, clothing, and food for up to 700,000 refugees expected
to be staying in camps or as guests in host communities.
"It is generally assumed that Syrian refugees will remain in
the neighbouring countries until the situation inside Syria
stabilises, allowing them to return in safety," the appeal said.
Turkey, which currently hosts 87,774 refugees in 13 camps is
building three more, while most of the 94,716 refugees in Jordan
are staying with host families, apart from those at Zaatri where
hundreds rioted this week.
Lebanon does not have any camps but is hosting 78,452. Most
of the 33,063 in Iraq are in a single camp in the north.
"We are running against time with winter coming," said
Edward Kallon of the World Food Programme, the U.N. agency which
aims to provide hot meals or other rations to nearly 200,000
Syrian refugees this month and roughly double that by year-end.
Women and children make up about 75 percent of the refugee
population, and education and health care are priorities.
"Over half of the refugee population are under 18 and a
fifth are under five and these are always the most vulnerable,"
said Dermot Carty, Deputy Director of Emergency Programmes at
the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF).
"Schooling continues to be a problem," he said.
About 5,000-6,000 Syrians have reached other parts of north
Africa, mainly Egypt, while 15,000 refugees have turned up in
Europe, i ncluding in Cyprus and Greece, according to the UNHCR.
Others have arrived in Armenia and Georgia.
It forecast that Jordan could host 250,000 by the end of the
year, Lebanon 120,000, Turkey 280,000 and Iraq 60,000.
Moumtzis paid tribute to Syria's neighbours for keeping
their borders open but said donors needed to share the financial
burden of caring for the refugees.
"The most important thing for all of us is to make sure they
are in a safe place," he said.