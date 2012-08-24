Syrian refugees top 200,000 as exodus grows-UN agency

GENEVA Aug 24 More than 200,000 Syrians have
poured into neighbouring countries during the conflict, already
surpassing the projection of 185,000 set out by the U.N. refugee
agency for the end of this year.
The total reflects an increase of some 30,000 in the last
week alone to Turkey, Lebanon, Iraq and Jordan, but also takes
into account a change in the way the agency counts those in
Jordan, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees said.
"We are now at a much higher level of 202,512 refugees in
the surrounding region," Adrian Edwards told a news briefing in
Geneva on Friday. "The deteriorating security situation in
Lebanon is hampering our work to help refugees fleeing Syria's
conflict, though operations are continuing."